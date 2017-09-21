Lineman killed while working in Florida after Hurricane Irma

A young lineman was killed while helping to restore power after Hurricane Irma ripped through Florida.

Scott Christopher Reid, Jr., 26, died Sunday in Ft. Lauderdale while working storm damage.

At this point, details of how he died are unavailable.

Reid was born in Arcadia, Florida, and was an avid Gators fan, according to his obituary. He enjoyed fishing, riding four-wheelers and having fun. He also loved spending time with his family.

Thank you, Scott and all of the line workers who helped restore power after Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

