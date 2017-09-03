Lightning strikes car, deploys airbags on Florida highway

Lightning strikes vehicle on Florida highway. (Photo: Brevard County Fire Rescue)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A particularly stormy evening in Brevard County resulted in a car's airbags being deployed and the driver receiving minor injuries after being struck by lightning on Interstate 95 near Titusville on Saturday evening.

Both the driver and a nearby motorcyclist were transported for injuries related to the strike.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, preliminary numbers from the night show that eight structures in the area were also hit. One home was reported hit in Viera and another in Suntree, as well as strikes that started brush fires on North Merritt Island and in the North Melbourne/Suntree.Viera area.

No other information was immediately available on the nature of injuries received by the motorists.

In Titusville, there were reports of hail on Garden Street and I-95.

Along with the lightning-related events on the mainland, a brush fire also popped up as a result of the storms in North Merritt Island, BCFR said. Fire units responded to the scene where the homeowner had gotten the fire under control.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM