Lightning Safety

I think the biggest mistake people make is to assume that once a storm has passed and the sun peeks out, the threat from lightning is over. It's not. The storm ends, rain moves away, you head right out to take a walk and bam! Lightning strikes right next to you. That's because lightning can jump 10 to 15 miles out from the storm. And often these 'bolts from the blue' are the most powerful strikes of all, with temperatures that can reach 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That's hotter than the surface of the sun. So Where should you take cover?

In you car?

Yes, it's the metal skin of the car that will protect you from a lightning strike. Keep hands away from the doors.

Crouching down outside in a low spot?

No, there really is no safe spot outside during a thunderstorm. Find a car or structure to take cover in.

In your house or school?

Yes, it's best to stay away from windows and metal plumbing but this is the safest place to be.

And coaches, teachers and parents: if you can hear thunder, you are in range of lightning. Stop the game and head inside. You should wait at least 30 minutes after hearing thunder before resuming outdoor activities.

