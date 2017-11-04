Life is sweet for Astros after World Series win

Astros players ride on a HFD fire truck during the victory parade in downtown Houston Friday afternoon. Pitcher Dallas Keuchel (center) holds up the World Series trophy. (Photo: Lisa Carter, KHOU 11 News)

Life has been a little sweeter for the Houston Astros since they won the World Series.



First, the team’s plane was welcomed back to Houston with a water cannon salute on the runway at Bush Intercontinental Airport.



Then as many as one million fans showed up to celebrate the team at Houston’s championship parade Friday.



However, the Astros victory tour has spanned coast to coast now.



Jose Altuve was spotted on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after the big win.

Huge show tonight - Alec Baldwin, the kids from @Stranger_Things, World Series champ @JoseAltuve27, and a sketch with @KeeganMKey — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 2, 2017



Altuve, Carlos Correa, and MVP George Springer also attended a victory parade at Walt Disney World on Saturday.



The players also have the post season payout to look forward to.



According to MLB, last year’s winners, the Chicago Cubs, split up a $27.6 million bonus.



While it’s too soon to say what this year’s players pool will be, the historic Houston victory was earned.

