Life after Harvey | Family stays in apartment after floodwaters recede

The Duarte family, who are still living in their apartment after the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters receded, shared their story with reporter Sonia Gutierrez. (Photo: Sonia Gutierrez)

HOUSTON (WLTX) – In southwest Houston, one apartment complex has families that are still living in their flooded homes.

Walking through Woodscape Apartments you’ll see folks carrying wet furniture and valuables to the edge of the street. KHOU 11 visited a woman who was sleeping in her wet couch.

One story that touched us was the one of the Duarte family. To keep the authenticity of their case, we had them share their own narrative in their native language, Spanish. Our Sonia Gutierrez translates for our viewers.

