Liberty County stands firm behind Trump

LIBERTY, Texas - You could call many Houston-area counties “Trump Country” based on the way they voted.

On Friday, we went to one of them to get opinions on the new President.

78.1% of Liberty County voters supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“We do need to have America first,” said supporter, Darryl Taylor.

Taylor is among the voters who gave President Trump an overwhelming victory in Liberty County.

“Basically, rural America said 'Okay, we’ve had enough of this,'” said Taylor.

People on all corners of the town square watched Trump’s inaugural address. They have an optimistic outlook despite his sometimes pessimistic tone.

“I think it was very good, very inspiring, and very presidential,” said Ann Westmoreland.

Westmoreland and her husband of 62 years help run an antique shop and long for what they consider the good old days.

“I just thought we needed a different government and I hope he will make America great again,” said Westmoreland.

For many here, that means returning jobs to America and effective immigration reform.

“Middle class built our country and that’s what we want again.. Build our middle class back up,” said Diane Brown.

“Stop the people from coming over that are illegal,” said Edith Schultz. “Things that we pay out of our pocket and they get it for free.”

Taylor, who’s a veteran, also believes a Trump presidency means an even mightier military.

“There is one language that everybody understands,” said Taylor. “Unfortunately, it comes out of the end of a barrel, and you’ve got to be able to speak it fluently.”

He and others hope Liberty County’s namesake ideal remains solid.

