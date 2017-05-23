'Lawless' intersection in Dallas seen on video, raises safety concerns

A video recorded on Facebook Live shows lawlessness on a Dallas street. Street races took over the intersection on Elsie Fay Heggins STreet and Malcolm X Boulevard. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS -- A video recorded last week on Facebook Live shows lawlessness on a Dallas street.



For almost a half hour last Tuesday, street racers took over the intersection on Elsie Fay Heggins Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.



They repeatedly did doughnuts, drove wildly up and down the street and created massive clouds of smoke. No cops came for almost a half hour.



The incident occurred two days after an innocent bystander named Darieon Merchant was killed and his passenger was injured during a shootout at the corner. It was an act of violence at an intersection named after two civil rights icons.



“I have heard the outcry from many in the community,” said Councilwoman Tiffanni Young. “They have challenged me saying, Ms. Young, ‘What are we going to do about this?’’’



During Monday’s council public safety meeting, Young asked police commanders about the video and the rise in violence at that intersection. She also wanted to know why an officer drove through the intersection without stopping to intervene. Commanders told her they would research it.



Commanders also said officers have been working overtime in that area. They just weren’t working at the time of the street racing incident.



The video was recorded at about 8:20 p.m. last Tuesday. It lasts for about 26 minutes.

“They just come out of nowhere and act crazy,” said one man on the video. At the beginning of the video, an officer in a squad car honks his horn and flashes his lights before driving on. Street racers paid no heed to the passing cop.



“It’s like a drag strip to them,” said Denise Darden, who was watching that night.



The officer posted on Facebook that he had a prisoner in the car and could not stop. He wrote that he and his partner could not risk the prisoner’s safety.



“Had the community known that, it wouldn’t have seemed so alarming to those that are watching it in real time,” Young said.



Police records show numerous people called 911 during the incident. Some complained about the slow police response.



“It’s a lack of manpower,” said Sgt. Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association. “It all comes down to we need more cops.”



Marquin Baker works at the bail bond business in the strip center at the corner. Karim Brookins works at the barbershop. They were there when it happened.



“There was people standing in the street,” Baker said. “There was one guy, he hit somebody and burnt out.” Baker and Brookins say the street racers were paying tribute to Merchant, whose birthday was on that day.



They say it’s a frequent place, where people come to hang out. The problem is that sometimes that hanging out turns to violence.



Darden was eating barbecue at a restaurant on the corner on the night when Merchant was shot. “I’ve had a lot of friends that got killed right here,” said Darden. “It’s crazy.”



Antong Lucky, who works for a community action group called the Urban Specialists, says he heard the shots. “The shots came from everywhere,” Lucky says. “It was like a chain reaction.”



Lucky’s group recently opened up an office on the corner. They’re hoping to turn it into a police storefront. They are also looking to raise money to hire off-duty cops to work the intersection.



“What the community has said to me very loudly and clearly is that if this was happening anywhere else in the city, some attention would be focused on this corner,” Young said. “Where is the attention? Where is the increased enforcement?”



Police weren’t available to answer questions Tuesday. They say they’ll answer questions during a press conference Wednesday morning.





