Law enforcement announces initiative to target violent offenders in Houston

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo during the press conference on the Houston Law Enforcement Violent Crime Initiative on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Uncle Sam is giving money to area law enforcement agencies to crack down on violent offenders.

About a dozen federal, state and local law enforcement agencies held a press conference on Wednesday to talk about the Houston Law Enforcement Violent Crime Initiative.

It will focus on catching the city's most violent offenders, violence education and community outreach.

Authorities said the goal is to not only “connect the dots” between multiple pieces of information relating to violent crime, but also prepare strong cases for state and federal prosecution of these offenders.

"When we catch you, and we will catch you, because let's face it, these people don't know when to quit; we're gonna make sure you quit, and we promise you you're gonna be growing old in prison because the circular door has ended." said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Twelve cities will get funding from the Justice Department for the crime fighting initiative.

