Yellow police tape surrounds the home of a woman who exchanged gunfire with police officers Friday afternoon. (Photo: Air 11)

LAKE JACKSON, Texas - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

We're told a female suspect was held up inside a home in Lake Jackson and fired shots at officers around 2:30 p.m.

No officers were injured.

When they returned fire, the suspect was hit. Her condition is unknown at this time.

