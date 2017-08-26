Lake Conroe exceeds full level, officials begin controlled releases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Lake Conroe water level has risen over seven inches and has exceeded the normal pool elevation, officials said early Sunday morning.

Officials began controlled releases to slowly pass a portion of the water coming into the lake early Sunday morning.

Fortunately, officials said the lake was more than six inches low when the heavy rain began Saturday evening and it was able to absorb a significant amount of rainfall without any release.

At this time, it's impossible to predict how far or how fast the lake will rise. As a precaution, residents near the lake are encouraged to secure any boats or watercraft.

Anyone interested in monitoring Lake Conroe levels, releases, rainfall totals, or stream flows can visit www.sjra.net and click on "Lake and River Conditions."

The link can be found near the top right corner of the home page where current lake conditions are listed.

© 2017 KHOU-TV