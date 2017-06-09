Kyrie Irving, LeBron James combine for 71, Cavs win record-breaking Game 4

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts after making a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in game four of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't ready for their season to end just yet.

Down 3-0 in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers put together an inspired performance at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night to win 137-116 and keep their season alive.

They now trail 3-1 with Game 5 in Oakland on Monday.

Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving had a much-needed breakout game, scoring 40 points on 15-of-27 shooting. LeBron James (31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists) finished with the ninth Finals triple-double of his career, passing Magic Johnson as No. 1 on the all-time list. Kevin Love added 23 points and made six three-pointers.

The Cavaliers came out of the starting gates on fire. They scored an NBA Finals-record 49 points in the first quarter and a Finals-record 86 points in the first half.

The win snapped Golden State's chance at becoming the first team in NBA history to go 16-0 in the postseason.

