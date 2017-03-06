KHOU 11 News top stories at Noon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Runners in Woodlands Marathon mistakenly led off course
-
KHOU Live Web Desk
-
Hofheinz Pavilion hosts its final game with legends in attendance
-
Satanic murder victim ID'd by family, friends
-
New homeowners find remains inside wall of home in the Heights
-
Monday morning forecast
-
Woman charged with improper photography
-
New bill proposes protection from firing employees who show political expression
-
Expecting mother reenacts giraffe watch
-
Husband, father attacked, killed in driveway on daughter's 14th birthday
More Stories
-
Trump issues revised travel ban for six…Mar. 6, 2017, 8:54 a.m.
-
Runners mistakenly led off course by official at The…Mar. 5, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
-
HCSO identifies suspect in fatal road rage shootingMar. 6, 2017, 10:33 a.m.