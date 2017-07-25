KHOU 11 News top stories at 4 PM

Houstonians pull a drunk driver from his vehicle in an apparent citizen's arrest. Is it legal? KHOU 11 News finds out. Plus, a powerful story of a woman who was shot and left for dead during a robbery and how she was able to forgive the shooter.

KHOU 4:32 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

