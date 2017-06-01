KHOU 11 News top stories at 4 PM

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family fears deputy cover-up after beating
-
RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video
-
Youth baseball coach accused of telling player to hit umpire
-
Teacher arrested for improper relationship with student
-
VERIFY: Will putting in your ATM pin number backwards call police?
-
Air Force veteran with collapsed lung at V.A. seeking help
-
Inmate back in custody after escaping boot camp
-
Coast Guard searching for missing 20-year-old swimmer in Galveston
-
Man charged after spotted on motorcycle with toddler
-
VERIFY: Does tequila have health benefits?
More Stories
-
Man with toddler on motorcycle charged with…Jun. 1, 2017, 11:07 a.m.
-
Man dies after being beaten in incident at Denny'sMay 31, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
-
Two murder suspects charged in second fatal shootingJun. 1, 2017, 4:19 p.m.