Kaepernick petition calling for NFL boycott is gaining steam, has 130K supporters

Thousands of football fans around the country are threatening to boycott the NFL this season if Colin Kaepernick doesn't end up signing with a team.

The fans are voicing their displeasure with the league through a petition on Change.org. The petition calls for fans to boycott the NFL if "Colin Kaepernick doesn't play this season."

From the petition:

"We understand the NFL is very important to you. We also understand the purpose of Colin Kaepernick's protest is FAR more important than any games you will ever watch. Simply put, if things stay the same for the way America -- where 'all men are created equal' -- treats people of color, then your loved ones, friends, and children will eventually be affected as well."

The petition has been up for nearly two weeks now and has already garnered more than 130,000 signatures. That's 130,000 people who have promised not to "watch any games" or "buy any merchandise."

"If you are appalled by [Kaepernick not signing], then show your power by boycotting the NFL until Kaepernick gets signed to a team," the petition states. "This means to not watch any games, no social media comments about your favorite team before/during/after the games, don't attend the stadiums, and don't buy any merchandise which represents the league or your favorite team."

Kaepernick spent the 2016 season kneeling for the national anthem as a way to protest police brutality and racial injustice, and since becoming a free agent, he hasn't been able to find a team that will hire him.

The quarterback opted out of his contract with the 49ers on March 1, and has only taken one official visit during his three months of free agency (with the Seawhawks). In that same period, several quarterbacks have signed free agent contracts, including Mark Sanchez, Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Blaine Gabbert and Case Keenum.

