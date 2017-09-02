KHOU
Justin Verlander: Ready to help with Harvey recovery

KHOU 10:28 AM. CDT September 02, 2017

The newest Astro is already making fans in Houston. Pitcher Justin Verlander took to Twitter Friday to talk about how excited he is to join the team, but also on how he's ready to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.  Below is what he posted to Instagram.

Thanks Justin.  And welcome to Houston!!

