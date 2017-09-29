Drunk driver sentenced to 12 years in crash that killed vet in 2015

John McClintock. (Photo: APD)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - John McClintock -- the man accused of driving the wrong way down Interstate 35 in Round Rock and striking and killing a veteran on Veteran's Day in 2015 -- has been found guilty of intoxication manslaughter and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, a jury ruled Friday.

McClintock killed Domonick Turner while driving drunk.

Before the jury announced their decision, they stepped out to the courtroom to ask McClintock, "What was your most shameful moment?"

McClintock said, "driving drunk," before the jury returned back into the room to deliberate.

The defense started their closing arguments Friday by saying that McClintock accepts responsibility for his actions, and has been sober for two years now. The defense said McClintock tells his stories to others at AA meetings regularly to prevent tragedies such as this from happening again.

Prosecution then said the jury does not need to feel sorry for McClintock because he is not the victim. They went on to say that McClintock will have life after prison, but Turner will not.

