Josh Abbott Band scheduled for College Station concert days after Las Vegas shooting

Josh Abbott Band released a statement after performing at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, where more than 50 people were killed and 500 were injured.

Just days ahead of a performance in College Station, the band stated that Josh Abbott & crew were on the concert grounds and saw people get shot.

We reached out to the band, but this was all the information they were providing at the time.

They're set to perform at the Crescent Classic at Wolf Pen Creek on Friday, Oct. 6, before heading to Waco and Houston later this month.

