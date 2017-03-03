Jewish Centers get FCC help in tracking bomb threats

People evacuated because of a bomb threat return to the David Posnack Jewish Community Center and David Posnack Jewish Day School, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Davie, Fla. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP)

WASHINGTON — Jewish Community Centers are getting a federal waiver to help them identify perpetrators behind a wave of bomb threats.

The Federal Communications Commission on Friday temporarily waived a privacy rule for all JCCs and telecommunications carriers that serve them, so they can trace calls from blocked phone numbers.

“This agency must and will do whatever it can to combat the recent wave of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai stated in announcing the waivers.

Scores of JCCs across the nation have been targeted by threats since January. Vandals also targeted Jewish cemeteries in Rochester, N.Y., Philadelphia and University City, Mo.

On Friday, federal officials arrested a suspect in connection with at least eight threats made against Jewish institutions and a bomb threat to New York’s Anti-Defamation League, according to the Associated Press.

They continue to investigate other threats.

USA Today