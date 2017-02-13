Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex abuse

Jeffrey Sandusky is charged with criminal solicitation and corruption of minors. (WTLJ)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — One of Jerry Sandusky’s adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He’s currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

State police began investigating the younger Sandusky in November 2016 after a child claimed to have received text messages from him, including some that asked for naked photographs, WTAJ reports. State police tell the station Jeffrey Sandusky was dating the child’s mother and had lived in their home for about five years.

The explicit text messages where shared with the child’s father, who then notified police. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the station, a second child was also allegedly abused dating back to 2013.

The station reports that after the allegations came to light, Sandusky was asked to leave the home.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.

