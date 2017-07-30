It's So Hot, Are We In Another Drought?

According to the latest drought monitor, the answer to that question is no. At least not here in the Houston area. Nation wide you have to head up to the Dakotas to find a spot in severe drought.

Closer to home, we do have our dry spots, especially out toward Washington and Colorado counties. Most of the Houston area is just a little abnormally dry or completely drought free. That being said, my yard in northwest Harris county could use a drink about now.





Well, look what's coming! The extended forecast paints a very wet picture starting the middle of this week. The first week of August looks wet for all of our lawns.

