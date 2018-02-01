'It was wild': Neighbors describe SWAT standoff involving suspect who shot deputy

(Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, witnesses spoke to KHOU 11 News after watching a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy get shot by a handcuffed suspect, prompting a three-hour-long SWAT standoff.

The incident happened Wednesday evening and lasted until early Thursday morning at a home on Kiplands Way Drive in north Harris County.

Police say the gunman also shot one of the renters at the home several times before the suspect was found dead upstairs.

One of the deputy's colleagues said the 2-year veteran is doing well and will probably be released from the hospital soon.

The renter who was shot was in the hospital in critical condition at last check.

"I have never seen a sniper in real life and I saw probably 30 last night." Said Ysenia Majia, a neighbor.

"I think I'm still in shock honestly." Said Rebekah Walters, another neighbor.

Walters says she grabbed her three young kids and hid in her bathroom for 4 hours as the standoff went on outside their home.

"Our aunt is an agent, so she was able to get in contact with one of the police officers, and he was talking to me the whole time, so that did help keep us a little calm, but it was definitely a little scary." said Walters.

The worst part she said was being separated from her husband, Scotty, who was trapped outside the police line, watching the horror unfold in real-time through their home surveillance camera feed.

"Wild. It was wild, man. A lot's going through your mind at that time." said Scotty Walters.

HCSO officials say they came to the home on Kiplands Way Drive around 9:30 p.m. to investigate a deadly conduct incident involving a weapon at a Southwest Houston home two hours earlier.

When deputies tried to arrest the suspect, investigators say he shot one of them in the forearm, while still handcuffed, and then shot another renter several times.

"It looks pretty bad in there, so I can imagine it was a nightmare." said another renter who wanted to remain anonymous.

He said the shooter is a disabled U.S. Army veteran and started renting at the home a month ago.

"He was really quiet, he was studying. He was working on a master's degree. He spent most of the time he was here in his room. He came down and talked to us occasionally. He was personable." Said the renter.

"He told me he needed to get on his feet for a couple months." he said.

It was a traumatic, unexpected outcome still hard to shake.

"Our prayers are definitely with the officer and with them next door." said Rebekah Walters.

