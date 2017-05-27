Islamic State claims responsibility for killing Coptic Christians in Egypt

Relatives of killed Coptic Christians carry a coffin as they gather outside the Abu Garnous Cathedral in the north Minya town of Maghagha, on May 26, 2017, during the funeral of the victims. (Photo: MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images)

The Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christian pilgrims south of Cairo that left 29 dead.

The claim was carried by the Amaq News Agency, which is linked to the Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, a U.S.-based group that tracks jihadist organizations and their online activities.

In Friday's attack, masked gunmen driving SUVs opened fire on the caravan of Coptic Christians heading for the monastery of St. Samuel the Confessor in the Minya governorate about 130 miles south of Cairo.

This comes days after ISIS claimed responsibility for a bombing in Manchester, England, that left 22 people dead, one as young as 8-years-old.

Arab TV stations showed images of a bus riddled with bullet holes, with many of its windows shattered and bloodstains on the seats. Bodies lay on the ground, covered with black plastic sheets. Children could be heard screaming hysterically in the background.

The victims ranged in age from children to over 60, the bishop of Minya told the privately owned TV Channel DMC. The dead included two girls, ages 2 and 4, according to local officials. At least 23 people were injured.

In response, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said late Friday that Egyptian jets carried out airstrikes on a bases in Libya purportedly used by militants who carried out the killings.

The Egyptian armed forces also released a short video that said the strikes hit terrorist gatherings in Libya "after confirming their involvement in planning and committing the terrorist attack in Minya governorate on Friday," according to Ahram Online.

The killings took place on the eve of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is the latest in a series of deadly attacks on Egypt’s Christians following a pair of suicide bombings on Palm Sunday.Coptic Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population of 92 million.

On April 9, the bombers attacked St. George's Cathedral in Tanta, killing 29 people, and St. Mark's Cathedral in Alexandria, killing 18.

Last month, Pope Francis visited Egypt in part to show his support for Christians living in the Muslim majority Arab nation who have been increasingly targeted by Islamic militants.

Islamic State, in turn, vowed to increase its attacks on Christians and urged Muslims to avoid Christian gatherings and western embassies.

