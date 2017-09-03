Irma continues to strengthen in the Atlantic

This image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Irma, right, on Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo: Jose Romero, AFP/Getty Images)

Hurricane Irma remains a powerful hurricane.

Irma has once again strengthened into a major hurricane and is forecasted to remain a powerful storm as it travels west in the Atlantic over the next five days. As a Category 3 Hurricane, Irma has sustained wind speeds of at least 115 mph.

The National Hurricane Center has Irma set to become a Category 4 Hurricane by this upcoming week. Within the next five days, Irma is expected to travel west and reach the Lesser Antilles by Tuesday night. Hurricane Watches have been issued for the northern Lesser Antilles Islands.

In the next five days, Irma is no immediate threat to the United States. However, beyond those five days, it’s very likely Irma will impact the southeast. As of now, the coastlines of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas look to be of biggest concern. But outside of the next five days it’s hard to pinpoint an exact track.

As for timing, Irma looks to impact the United States by next weekend. Forecasts beyond the National Hurricane Center’s five day track depend on several variables. A large cold front and dip in the jet stream look to keep Irma to the east. If strong enough, the front will help kick Irma back out to sea by late next weekend. However, if the front arrives a bit earlier, Irma can squeeze in behind it and hug the east coast.

If any Hurricane Watches were to be issued for the United States, it’s likely they’ll be out for South Florida by the end of the week. Irma’s exact path beyond the next five days is still subject to change, but preparation is key. Now’s the time for folks to start getting prepared, building a hurricane kit and creating a plan, regardless the size of Irma’s impact.

