Thousands of 911 callers put on hold
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey forced the Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Center to relocate to the county's northwest side. That relocation caused technical issues in the 9-1-1 dispatch center, causing lengthy hold times for those calling for help.
KHOU 10:15 PM. CDT September 20, 2017
