State cites Spring daycare after worker accused of slamming girl to the ground

Gregory Diglin is charged with felony injury to a child after allegedly slamming a little girl to the ground at a Spring daycare.

State investigators cited a Montgomery County daycare for three violations after police say a former teacher was caught on camera slamming a 4-year-old to the floor.

Children’s Lighthouse of Spring was cited after investigators found “sufficient information to support that a child was abused by a caregiver,” according to records obtained by KHOU 11 Investigates.

Investigators say the teacher, who no longer works at the daycare, yelled at the 4 year old, then grabbed her by the arm and slammed her face-first into the ground back in March.

The former teacher, Gregory Diglin, is charged with felony injury to a child.

Diglin was also found to have used prohibited punishments including yelling at a child and corporal punishment stemming from the incident.

The daycare received “technical assistance” or recommendations to improve operations from the state. Those included suggestions to continue monitoring and observing classrooms and reviewing surveillance video daily to identify and prevent incidents in the future.

The daycare doesn’t face any other sanctions arising from the incident.

Diglin is free on bond.

© 2017 KHOU-TV