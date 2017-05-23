Target Hunger feeds needy Houston families

Through Target Hunger, people can adopt a plot and grow their own food or take what they learn and grow produce in their own backyard. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Right in the middle of the Kashmere Gardens area of north Houston, fruits and vegetables are being grown.

It’s part of what the nonprofit Target Hunger does to help feed needy families.

"We have supporters that have donated us seeds. We have supporters who have donated like hundreds of tomatoes, plants and so we get it, we put it in the ground immediately," said Mel Jones, CEO of Target Hunger.

They've set up a number of these gardens. People can adopt a plot and grow their own food or take what they learn here and grow produce in their own backyard.

Target Hunger also has a number of food pantries, where families come for groceries, free of charge.

"There's no money for food, so that’s why it’s a blessing for us to be able to come here," said food pantry client Josie Mallett.

Target Hunger is a partner pantry of the Houston Food Bank. They feed 11,000 people a month, and they couldn't do any of this without volunteers who range from college students to retirees.

