Retired teacher inspires as 'super volunteer'

Susan Leining is a virtual non-stop volunteer for various causes. (Photo: KHOU)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- There are all sorts of ways to raise money for a good cause. But retired teacher Susan Leining does it with cookies.

She’s started something called Cookies for a Cause. It involves cookie decorating classes and cookie sales, with all the money going to helping to fight Alzheimer’s. Her mother suffers from that disease.

"My mom is at home, and I've just seen her deteriorate, and it’s a disease with no known cause, no known cure and no way to really slow it down," Leining said.

But Cookies for a Cause is just part of what Leining does. She's a virtual non-stop volunteer for various causes, often seven days a week, from dropping off food to the homeless to being involved with groups that help kids with cancer.

And every week, she drops off goodie bags to patients at Texas Children’s Hospital.

For those who know her, she's an inspiration.

"Super duper. I mean, she does everything and I’m just amazed at how many causes she's involved in and her dedication,” said friend Gail Devens.

In the past two years, Leining has raised around $15,000 through Cookies for a Cause.

