Mission of Yahweh spreads joy to children in need

HOUSTON - Some local mortgage loan officers are doing their best to be like Santa this summer with a toy drive to help kids in need at the Mission of Yahweh in northwest Houston.

As Kimberly Carroll tries entertaining her kids, it seems like a typical morning for a typical Houston family.

But things are far from typical for the mother of four, who recently found herself homeless.

"My child was murdered in July of last year. I’ve been bouncing from place to place, staying in other shelters, staying in hotels and everybody turned their back on us," Carroll said.

Everybody except the folks at the Mission of Yahweh, which has been housing Houston's homeless women and children since 1961.

"We feel so loved. My children, we all feel loved. It’s a loving community," Carroll said.

"So this an example of one of our rooms here at the mission where the residents live, and we try to get donations from people and all of the furniture was provided by Gallery Furniture," said Richard Hill, the executive director at the Mission of Yahweh.

They have all sorts of programs to help families get back on their feet. But what they could really use right now are toys. They do have some toys, but the shelves are getting bare. The toys are extremely important as they try to comfort children, especially when they first arrive at the shelter.

So now the folks at First Choice Loan Services have gotten involved after seeing the need when they recently volunteered here.

"In the summertime, it seems like everyone kind of forgets the fact that there are still children that need toys," said Charlie Beasley of First Choice Loan.

All over the Houston area, they've set up donation boxes with the help of Half Price Boxes. They’re asking everyone to donate and make it a “Christmas in the Summer” for kids who can really use a smile.

Tap/click here for more information on toy donations.

