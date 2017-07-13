God's Garage repairs, donates cars to women in need

An auto repair shop called God’s Garage is making a huge difference in the community. (Photo: KHOU)

CONROE, Texas - An auto repair shop called God’s Garage is making a huge difference in the community.

The nonprofit repairs and donates vehicles to women who are struggling to make it on their own: wives of deployed military, widows and single women.

They provide all services for free.

“There are some unscrupulous people in the world who might take advantage of ladies, because of lack of knowledge of a car, so we said let’s help those people. Let’s jump in there and make sure they’re taken care of,” said PC Williams, President of the nonprofit.

God’s Garage has grown so much over the last 15 years, the shop is holding a grand opening for their new, bigger garage Sunday.

So far, they have repaired over 200 cars and give away at least 70 more.

One of the women who has received a car is Lisa Garman.

“I ended up carless and homeless last summer. The company I worked for sold and we didn’t have any notice,” Garman said. “It’s very humbling and shocking. The saying is you have to have a car to have a job, right? Well, you have to have a job to have a car, so what do you do?”

While staying at The Salvation Army Shelter, she applied for assistance through God’s Garage.

She received a car within months.

“I’ll always remember that day, April 11, 2017. Unbelievable. I mean, who does that? Who gives someone a car?” Garman said. “Miracles happen. One happened to me.”

Her reaction is what drives volunteers at God’s Garage.

“When we are able to gift a car or repair their car, we actually are able to restore dignity to their lives and give them freedom, independence, and new hope that there are people who care about them,” Williams said. “We get so caught up in getting a better car, a better house, getting our kids in better schools. Those things are great and they’re important, but at the end of the day what I think we should make a difference in is other people’s lives. Anybody can do that.”

God’s Garage operates through donations and volunteers. They’re always looking for people to help mechanics, donate cars, or donate funds.

If you need help, you can apply for assistance online here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV