Conroe girl gets monster-sized surprise

CONROE, TEXAS - A little girl fighting a monster called leukemia got a monster-sized surprise Friday in Conroe.

Willow Kreitz loves monster trucks and had always wanted to ride in one. Some monster truck owners from the Conroe area made it happen by bringing their mega vehicles to her school.

Willow and her classmates were thrilled to get to ride in the big rigs.

Some of Willow’s classmates also showed their support by shaving their heads to raise money for cancer.

You can follow Willow's fight on Facebook.





