4-year-old birthday girl collects stuffed animals for other children

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - Most 4 year olds dream of a birthday celebration that includes toys, games and lots of cake. Not Zoie. Instead of asking for gifts this year, the northwest Harris County girl asked everyone to donate stuffed animals for other children.

The response was overwhelming. Zoie and her family collected more than 100 stuffed bears, dogs and bunnies. They dropped them off Sunday at the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department.

The stuffed animals will be passed out to children after fires or other emergencies.

“We could not be more proud of this young lady,” CFVFD posted on Facebook.

Zoie and her family posed for pictures with the firefighters and even got to check out one of their fire trucks.

Zoie turned 5 on Monday. Happy birthday, Zoie!

