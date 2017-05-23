Spring daycare cited for violations after toddler hurt
State investigators cited a Montgomery County daycare for three violations after police say a former teacher was caught on camera slamming a four year old to the floor. Children's Lighthouse of Spring was cited after investigators found "sufficient inform
KHOU 5:13 PM. CDT May 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Death toll climbs to 22 in concert attack
-
Two poll workers found guilty of voter fraud
-
Grandmother and boy killed in school bus crash
-
VERIFY: Can you legally use hazard lights while driving?
-
Neighbors have serious complaints about mail
-
VERIFY: Is FBI warning anyone grocery shopping?
-
KHOU 11 Investigates: Gift Card Draining
-
HPD: 1-year-old shot in the leg in SW Houston
-
Security increased for U2, John Legend concerts in Houston
-
What texting while driving ban would mean for Texans
More Stories
-
Deputies: Search underway for possible murder…May 23, 2017, 12:29 p.m.
-
State cites Spring daycare after worker accused of…May 23, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
-
Youngest identified Manchester terror victim, 8, was…May 23, 2017, 11:57 a.m.