Residents fed up with giant sinkhole next to neighborhood trail

SPRING, Texas -- Along Cypress Creek Hike and Bike Trail, you'll find a sinkhole that's been growing for months.

Garry Kizer watched children and pets playing around the hole and got fed up. So he decided to Tell Tiffany.

"It's just a disaster waiting to happen," Kizer said.

The hole was created after all of last year’s floods, and Bill Grubbs shot video of all the water. It's easy to see how the damage was done.

"Every time it rains, it deteriorates more," Grubbs said.

Residents in the Timber Lane neighborhood want to know why it’s taking so long to be fixed. Timber Lane is between the Hardy Toll Road and Aldine Westfield.

"They're being bureaucrats and don't give a rip," Kizer said. "They need to be awakened."

Since Timber Lane Utility District built and maintains the trail, we started with their attorney Lori Aylett.

"What took so long?" asked reporter Tiffany Craig.

"There was some arguing about this because it's a project that will cost we are estimating over half a million dollars to fix," Aylett said.

Aylett said the battle was with the Harris County Flood Control District because they own the right of way.





The executive director of HCFCD, Russ Poppe, says utility district's sign an agreement in situations like this.

"We offer cost savings up front by not charging fees to be on our right of way," Poppe said. "In the event the infrastructure does fail, they are the responsible party in repairing not only their own infrastructure but the Harris County Flood Control infrastructure that helps supports their trail."

In the end, the Timber Lane Utility District is footing this bill.

"We're saying, 'We're taking responsibility,'" Aylett said.

Aylett says fixing the whole problem will take months, but they're addressing the immediate safety issue.

Less than a week after we started asking questions, a fence company spent a few hours enclosing the area.

We invited Grubbs back out to take a look at the progress.

"I don't know who you talked to, but you woke somebody up," Grubbs said. “I think it's a great improvement."

The fence will surround the problem and protect the people until the sinkhole is filled in.

Timber Lane Utility District received six bids ranging from more than $330,000 to almost $880,000. The board will vote on a contract this week.

It will take at least three months to complete the job. We’ll let you know when it’s done.

