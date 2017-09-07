Fairgrounds serve as shelter for animals

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
High winds as Hurricane Irma nears Puerto Rico
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Missouri City mayor defends response to Harvey
-
Family mourns single mother who drowned during Harvey
-
Wednesday 10pm forecast update with David Paul
-
City, FEMA discussing floodplain buyouts
-
T-shirts, merchandise cause controversy in Corpus Christi
-
Warning about contractors charging sales tax
-
Helping WWII vet rebuild before he turns 100
-
Beltway 8 in west Houston still flooded
More Stories
-
5 Things to Know: Irma leaves trail of destruction;…Sep. 7, 2017, 3:52 a.m.
-
Hurricane Irma leaves trail of destruction across CaribbeanSep. 4, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Here's where President Trump's personal $1 million…Sep. 7, 2017, 3:47 a.m.