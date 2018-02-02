Need a passport? Get it now before fees go up

Get ready to pay more for a passport.

U.S. passport fees are going up $10 on April 2. Adult passport books will be $145, children 16 and younger $115.

The less expensive passport cards, which are good for border crossings and travel by sea to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean but are not valid for international air travel, will increase to $65 for adults and $50 for children.

The price hike is due to an increase in the passport acceptance, or "execution,'' fee. The U.S. State Department says it is increasing the passport acceptance fee from $25 to $35 to better cover the costs of processing passport applications.

The $10 increase does not apply to passport renewals by mail.

Application fees, the biggest part of the cost of a passport, are not increasing.

To apply for a passport, visit the State Department's website.

