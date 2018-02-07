Macy's to feature collection for Muslim women, including hijabs

Retailing giant Macy's will partner with clothing brand Verona Collection to feature a selection of modest, ready-to-wear pieces geared toward Muslim women.

The collection's dresses, tops, cardigans, pants and hijabs will be available beginning Feb. 15 on Macys.com.

“Verona Collection is more than a clothing brand. It’s a platform for a community of women to express their personal identity and embrace fashion that makes them feel confident on the inside and outside,” Lisa Vogl, founder of Verona Collection, said in a news release.

Pieces will range from $12.95 to $84.95.

The Verona Collection is a product of The Workshop at Macy's, the retailer’s minority- and women-owned business development program.

“Through The Workshop at Macy’s, Lisa shared her vision to create a collection that speaks to a community of women looking for a solution to their fashion needs,” said Cassandra Jones, senior vice president of Macy’s Fashion.

“Verona Collection offers a unique and understated elegance through everyday essentials designed for versatility and comfort, and through our partnership, we can better serve our customer looking for modest fashion."

Vogl, a single mom, converted to Islam in 2011, according to an article on Verona's website. She launched the collection after realizing modest and fashionable clothing was hard to find and difficult to afford.

"After doing a bit of research, she realized that many other women, both Muslim and non-Muslim, felt the same way," the article said.

Among the items in the collection are maxi dresses and hand-dyed hijab.

Macy's has about 670 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.

