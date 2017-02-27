Cutting prescription drug costs by buying abroad

For underinsured Americans, insurance won’t cover the cost of prescription medications. Many are finding the cure in Canada. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - For underinsured Americans, insurance won’t cover the cost of prescription medications. Many are finding the cure in Canada.

Doctors diagnosed Larry Rehberger with diabetes decades ago. Since then, Rehberger has been watching the cost of insulin climb.

“It’s diabetes. In order to stay alive, you have to spend the money,” Rehberger said.

In 20 minutes, Rehberger makes the trip from northern Washington to Canada. He spends $116 for a two-month supply of insulin. In the U.S., he would pay $1,508.94 for the same drug.

“That’s 90 percent, 95 percent of your social security before you do anything,” Rehberger said.

The same savings are found for people crossing the border from Cleveland, Ohio, to get to Gerard Longval’s pharmacy in Ontario.

“The government has dictated to us what price we’re allowed to charge,” Longval said.

For meds like Humira, you could save nearly $3,000 in one visit to Canada. To compare the cost of your drugs to Canadian prices, check with the International Federation of Health Plans.

Houston is about 1,500 miles from the border. Making the trip into Canada isn’t a reasonable option.

Here the fastest and cheapest option is buying Canadian drugs online. But buyer beware: just because an online pharmacy says they’re in Canada doesn’t mean they’re safe, or that’s where they’re really from.

Rouge websites are fake pharmacies claiming to be Canadian but aren’t. The drugs are actually from other countries. Dr. Marc Fleming, a professor at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, says rouge websites peddle drugs that can actually hurt your health.

“These drugs you could be getting could easily be counterfeit or have poisons in them or have no active ingredient,” Dr. Fleming said.

Websites without recognized accreditation could rip you off. To be safe and save, do your research. Look for seals of approval from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy or Canadian International Pharmacy Association, who’s already serving 46,000 Texans.

Take a better look at the seals of approval here.

Buying prescription drugs from another country is technically illegal. The FDA seems to know it does happen though and warns Americans to be wary about buying drugs online from another country and warns it can be dangerous. However, more and more people are doing it. Follow this link for a consumer safety guide for buying online.

