Can this gadget make your food crispy without cooking oil?

If you crave fried food but not the fat and calories, you might be interested in the Copper Crisper.

It’s an elevated basket and tray that transform your oven-cooked food into an air fryer.

We tested out this product with Apna Bhakta.

"This is a lot healthier if you look at it," she said.

We're doing a side-by-side comparison: Copper Crisper vs cookie sheet.

The directions on the Copper Crisper called for no oil or butter, but we did add cooking oil spray to our cookie sheet.

Our first test was with tater tots.

The cookie sheet tots had a nice crunch. The Copper Crisper samples missed the mark for us.

“They’re kind of mushy,” Apna said.

We tried again with mozzarella sticks. Both samples came out looking about the same.

Reporter Tiffany Craig thought the sticks from each tray tasted the same. Apna disagreed.

"I'll be honest -- they (cookie sheet samples) are a lot more crunchier compared to those over there," she said.

In the end, the gadget might make things a little healthier, but Apna will stick to her tried and true method.

The Copper Crisper is available in stores and online. We bought ours for $20 plus tax at CVS.

If you have a product you’d like Tiffany Craig to test before you buy it, email telltiffany@khou.com.

