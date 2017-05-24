In wake of Manchester bombing, tight security in place for U2 concert at NRG

A law enforcement official can be seen with a K-9 in front of NRG stadium before the concert on Wednesday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - The attack in Manchester is putting security for concerts in Houston on high alert.

There was considerably more security at Wednesday night's U2 concert than normal according to fans.

KHOU 11 News cameras also noticed more law enforcement, which HPD had promised earlier in the week. There were more bomb sniffing dogs and extra fencing set up outside the stadium.

Concert officials said nearly 50,000 people showed up at NRG Stadium to see the legendary band.

Some after the show said although security guards were thoroughly checking bags and purses, getting through security wasn't difficult.

"It wasn't nearly as bad as I thought it was going to be with all that was going on. I expected it to be really, really harsh but it was pretty simple," said Tina Lacca, who had to leave the show early with her daughter.

Fans said Bono and company did not disappoint.

They played songs off the hit 1987 album "Joshua Tree," including "Where the Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

The Lumineers opened up the night before.

