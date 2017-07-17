IHOP offering 59-cent pancakes for 59th anniversary on Tuesday

Are you ready to enjoy some cheap pancakes!
Well, Tuesday, July 18, is your lucky day.
IHOP will be offering 59-cent pancakes in celebration of the company's 59th anniversary.
The promotion lasts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to IHOP's website.
Sounds too good to be true right. You're probably wondering, what's the caveat?
Every customer is limited to just one short stack of three buttermilk pancakes and the offer is only valid at participating locations.
