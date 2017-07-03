'I got my life back' after receiving kidney from pastor, church member says

CAMERON, Texas - A local pastor has donated a kidney to a member of his church.

Both men are doing well and they said they are now in the recovery phase of things and are glad they got to embark on this journey together.

Pastor Basilio Montez of Holy Ground Baptist Church turns to a scripture – to put into words what can only be described as a miracle.

Two years ago, Pastor Montez learned a long-time member of his church Jesus Cerecerez had kidney disease and needed a transplant to survive. Montez said a higher power called him to give one of his own kidney to Cerecerez. After learning he was a match the pair recently underwent surgery.

And after a few weeks of recover, a sound of triumph to symbolize a successful surgery. The pair is now beginning the next chapter of their lives.





Cerecerez said it is overwhelming, it feels great and it’s unexplainable.

“I got my life back and I can’t wait to see what else God has in store for me,” Cerecerez said.

While much of Pastor Montez’s life has been fulfilled preaching, praying and guiding, he said he felt honored to be called upon to save a life.

“We praise God for everything that God has been doing,” Montez said. “For the healing that he’s been giving us and always for his honor and his glory.”

He said he would do it all over again if he could.

Cerecerez said he is feeling stronger everyday and is looking forward to returning to work.

