3 dead, 3 critical in Elmendorf rollover on Interstate 37

Chopper 5 captured video of the scene of a rollover crash on I-37 near Mathis Road. (Photo: KENS)

BEXAR COUNTY - Three people are dead following a rollover crash on I-37 near Mathis Road in Elmendorf early Tuesday afternoon.

Three more individuals, including two adults and one child, were removed from the scene in critical condition, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

A car traveling with four adults and two children under the age of three was the only vehicle involved in the crash, deputies said.

BCSO says that it appears that there was an issue with one of the tires and, when the driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle, the driver over-corrected and lost control.

The individuals killed in the crash have not yet been identified, but deputies described the victims as one child and two adult females.

Two adults were also reportedly thrown from the vehicle, although it was not immediately clear if those were the two who were killed.

AirLIFE was called to the scene and transported at least one person in critical condition, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies shut down the interstate in both directions while they worked the scene. It was not immediately clear when the lanes would reopen.

Chopper 5 captured video from above the scene of the crash.

© 2017 KENS-TV