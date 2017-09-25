Hyundai celebrates 3M cars sold in US by surprising Harvey hero with new ride

Henry Rogers and his family were surprised with a new car on Monday at a Hyundai dealership in Baytown, Texas. (Photo: Twitter - @Hyundai)

BAYTOWN, Texas - At the height of Hurricane Harvey, first responders were stretched thin, working hard to save others' lives. Some even working while their families had to be rescued from their homes.

One of those heroes got a big surprise on Monday thanks to Hyundai.

To mark its 3 millionth Elantra sold in the US, the company gave Henry Rogers and his family a brand new car.

Rogers was working on the front lines in Baytown during the historic storm. He is a Paramedic Field Supervisor with Acadian Ambulance.

As he was out in the storm, his wife, three children, and three dogs were at home when it flooded. They lost everything.

At the Baytown dealership on Monday, the family was given a 2018 Hyundai Elantra and an audio system.

"This is just a blessing, I did not see this coming and I just really appreciate the generosity of Hyundai. It really, really made a difference in our family today." said Rogers.

We surprised a Houston hero w/ a #HyundaiElantra @Baytownhyundai to celebrate our 3-millionth sold in the US! 🚗 https://t.co/GEkpGKawUP pic.twitter.com/B3a9XjNLKA — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) September 25, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV