Hyundai celebrates 3M cars sold in US by surprising Harvey hero with new ride

On Monday, Hyundai celebrated selling 3 million Elantras in the US by giving a brand new one to a first responder who helped save Hurricane Harvey victims.

KHOU Staff , KHOU 9:41 PM. CDT September 25, 2017

BAYTOWN, Texas - At the height of Hurricane Harvey, first responders were stretched thin, working hard to save others' lives. Some even working while their families had to be rescued from their homes. 

One of those heroes got a big surprise on Monday thanks to Hyundai.

To mark its 3 millionth Elantra sold in the US, the company gave Henry Rogers and his family a brand new car.

Rogers was working on the front lines in Baytown during the historic storm. He is a Paramedic Field Supervisor with Acadian Ambulance.

As he was out in the storm, his wife, three children, and three dogs were at home when it flooded. They lost everything.

At the Baytown dealership on Monday, the family was given a 2018 Hyundai Elantra and an audio system.  

"This is just a blessing, I did not see this coming and I just really appreciate the generosity of Hyundai. It really, really made a difference in our family today." said Rogers.

