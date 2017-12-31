Hyatt hotel NYE party carries on despite earlier arrest

(Photo: KHOU)

Downtown Houston's biggest New Year's Eve bash is still rocking despite news of an arrest early Sunday morning. More than 1,600 people purchased tickets to ring in the new year at the Hyatt Regency.

Hugo Gonzalez was one of them but after hearing the news, he had a change of heart. "I was worried that I would be a sitting duck as was the case in Las Vegas," he said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted out early Sunday reiterating the situation was contained and confirming there were no specific threats in the Houston area.

Together HPD and the Hyatt have boosted security in and around the hotel. SWAT teams are deployed across the city, should they be needed.

"I certainly hope that's the case for people attending the party, but I for one will not be attending," he said.

Gonzalez says he and his girlfriend don't want to take any chances. They purchased their ticket to the party online yesterday.

"It cost me $725," said Gonzalez. "I just think the people at the Hyatt should reconsider their stand on the issue and gladly refund the money for concerned citizens,"

Hyatt Regency sent us this statement concerning refunds:

"Prior to the situation, general admission tickets were only to be refunded to be converted into an overnight stay room for New Year's Eve. Otherwise, no refunds were accepted for rooms or general admission tickets. Hyatt Regency cares for guests' concerns and safety and why we made the exception for refunds today."

© 2018 KHOU-TV