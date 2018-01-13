Husband, wife found dead, home ransacked in Spring

Investigators on the scene in Spring late Saturday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

SPRING, Texas - A husband and wife were found shot to death and their home ransacked in Spring late Saturday evening.

Sheriff Ed Gonzales held a media briefing saying the couple's son asked deputies to check on his parents after he hadn't heard from them since Thursday.

Deputies forced their way into the 2-story home and found the couple deceased.

Investigators say the inside of the home was ransacked. Sheriff Gonzales says detectives are not trying to rule out robbery or burglar as a motive in the killings.

The couple are both in their 60s and lived in the home located in the 6500 block of Glorietta Turn.

“Once we conduct the scene we will obviously work with family to see what, if anything, has been taken.” Gonzales said.

The home is in a gated section of the Northgate Country Club.

The sheriff said investigators are hopeful surveillance cameras captured video that will help solve the case.

The sheriff’s office is still in the process of notifying the victim’s family before identifying the victims.

Gonzales said there is no immediate threat to the community.

Deputies are asking for the public's help and ask anyone with information to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

© 2018 KHOU-TV