Husband and wife found dead in house fire in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A husband and wife were found dead after their home caught fire Friday evening, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the fire started around 10 p.m. at the couple's home in the Moss Bluff area.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and cleared the scene hours later, around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The couple was discovered deceased inside the home. They have been identified as Jack and Angela Smalley, both in the early 60's. Jack was discovered in the living room and Angela was found in the kitchen.

Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergermueller said that although the fire is still under investigation, the preliminary investigation indicates the fire started in the kitchen and may have been the result of a sudden fire or explosion of the stove.

Hergermueller said the home was a wooden frame structure and was heavily damaged due to the fire.

