Hurricane Ophelia bears down on Ireland, U.K.

This handout satellite image released by NASA Earth Observatory on Saturday shows Hurricane Ophelia approaching the Azores islands in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON - Authorities in Britain and Ireland say the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia could bring disruption and damage as the work week gets underway.

Ophelia was a category 2 hurricane Sunday as it moved northeast across the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 105 mph.

It is expected to weaken to a storm before hitting land Monday, but U.K. Met office forecaster Luke Miall says it could still pack “hurricane-force” winds.

Ireland’s Met Eireann says western counties could get gusts of up to 80 mph with heavy rain and storm surges.

Britain’s Met Office has a similar warning for Northern Ireland, and warns of potential power cuts, flying debris and disruption to transport and phone signals. Strong winds could also hit Scotland, Wales and England.

⚠️Ireland's Met Eireann have issued "RED" weather warnings for Monday in Galway/Kerry/Clare/Cork/Mayo #Ophelia. Red=danger to life/property pic.twitter.com/4djGFXW72x — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) October 15, 2017

Stormy start to the week as remnants of #Hurricane #Ophelia look set to affect Northern Ireland on Monday: https://t.co/7cdVvXRCNH — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) October 15, 2017

#Ophelia is the strongest #hurricane this far east in the Atlantic on record. 115mph winds now but weakening on approach to UK. Darren pic.twitter.com/RMcCwjkFcz — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) October 15, 2017

