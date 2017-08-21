Hundreds watch the eclipse at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

A woman wears safety glasses as she watches the eclipse at the Houston Museum of Natural Science on Monday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - The Houston Museum of Natural Science was another epicenter of eclipse activity.

“Gonna see the moon!” said one child.

The excitement could not be “eclipsed.”

“I’m not a kid, but I feel like a kid right now today,” said another visitor.

Hundreds of people showed up to be a part of a solar sensation that only comes around once in a long while.

Inside the museum, kids of all ages learned how to make pinhole viewers using all kinds of things, including crackers.

Outside, the heat did not hamper spirits as people stood in line to look at projections of the eclipse using telescopes pointed toward the sun.

“We’re all connected watching the same thing, that’s amazing,” said a visitor.

We got about 65 percent coverage here in Houston, a museum team in Casper, Wyoming witnessed totality.

“Just about everybody that works here still looks up into the sky and says, “Wow, isn’t that cool?'” said Ken Hayes of the HMNS astronomy department.

It’s a cool phenomenon worth repeated looks.

“And we’re ready for seven years from now too!” said a visitor. The year 2024 is when totality during an eclipse will be visible from Texas.

© 2017 KHOU-TV