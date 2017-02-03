Hugs Not Walls

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Club Nomadic opens for first time Thursday
-
Cracking down on sex trafficking
-
Club Nomadic's strict dress code
-
Bridges over Highway 59 lit up for Super Bowl
-
White nationalist fliers left at Rice
-
Katy teen caught up in immigration ban chaos
-
Touchdown Houston: 5 things to know Thursday
-
J.J. Watt spotted at Nordstrom in Galleria
-
Houston Forecast for Friday morning
-
Lady Gaga promises high-energy halftime show
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Latest on Super Bowl LI in HoustonFeb. 2, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
Woman killed in incident with light rail near Hermann ParkFeb. 3, 2017, 8:42 a.m.
-
Super Bowl in Houston: 5 things to know FridayFeb. 3, 2017, 7:38 a.m.